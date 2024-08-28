Busted Brake Light Lands Lanham Felon Back Behind Bars For Drug, Weapons Charges: State Police

Lanham resident Otha Samuel, 47, was arrested on Wednesday morning during a traffic stop, where he was caught with contraband in Howard County.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Aug. 28, a trooper on patrol stopped a Ford Taurus in the 7300 block of Washington Boulevard for an inoperable brake light, leading to a host of charges for the man.

During the traffic stop, investigators say that "numerous criminal indicators were present," prompting a search by a police K9, which led to the discovery of 483 packets of Suboxone and a 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine.

Samuel was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, firearm possession by a convicted felon, and other related weapon offenses.

Following his arrest, Samuel was taken the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack for processing, where he is awaiting transport back to the Howard County Detention Center to face the charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

