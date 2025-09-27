US Pulls Colombian President’s Visa After He Urges US Troops To Disobey Trump

The events on Friday, Sept. 26, mark an extraordinary blow to relations between two longtime security partners

In announcing the move, the State Department wrote on X: “Earlier today, Colombian president @petrogustavo stood on a NYC street and urged US soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence. We will revoke Petro’s visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reposted that statement on his X account.

The rupture caps a turbulent stretch between the countries.

In mid‑September, Trump decertified Colombia in the drug war, saying it had “failed demonstrably” to meet counternarcotics obligations amid record cocaine output under Petro.

Washington issued a waiver to keep aid flowing, but Bogotá suspended all US arms purchases and Petro accused the US of meddling in Colombia’s internal politics.

Earlier this year, a standoff over deportation flights ended only after the administration threatened sweeping tariffs and visa penalties. Petro has also condemned US missile strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean, calling them an act of tyranny.

Friday’s visa action followed Petro’s brief address at a pro‑Palestinian gathering during UN week, where he urged US troops to "obey the orders of humanity,” a message that drew swift bipartisan outrage in Washington.

US outlets reported the State Department viewed the remarks as incitement and a call for troops to defy lawful commands.

Despite the spiral, Colombia remains a Major Non‑NATO Ally, a status conferred in 2022 that anchors extensive military training, equipment access, and joint research with the United States.

The partnership, built over decades of counter‑narcotics and counter‑terrorism cooperation, has come under strain amid policy clashes and Petro’s sharper anti‑US rhetoric.

Colombia, a diverse nation of about 53 million people located within the northern part of the Andes mountain range, is Latin America’s third‑most populous country.

Its economy leans on petroleum, coal, coffee, gold, and cut flowers, while importing machinery, chemicals, and manufactured goods.

Its cultural tapestry blends Indigenous, Spanish, African, Arab, and other immigrant influences.

Petro, 65, is a leftist economist and former M‑19 guerrilla who rose to prominence as an anti‑corruption firebrand, later serving as mayor of Bogotá and then as senator before winning the presidency in 2022.

He holds dual Colombian‑Italian citizenship and has pursued an agenda focused on social justice, environmental transition, and a shift in drug policy away from forced coca eradication.

What comes next is uncertain. Visa revocation for a sitting partner head of state may be unprecedented. It could complicate high-level contacts, defense cooperation, and investment ties just as both governments confront migration pressures and the regional drug trade.

Officials in Bogotá and Washington offered no timeline for any de‑escalation.

