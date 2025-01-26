Trump Hits Colombia With 25% Tariffs After Blocking US Planes Carrying Migrants

"The US cannot treat Colombian migrants as criminals," Colombia President Gustavo Petro said in a statement on Sunday, Jan. 26. "I deny the entry of American planes with Colombian migrants into our territory.

"The US must establish a protocol for the dignified treatment of migrants before we receive them."

In response, Trump said Petro's actions jeopardized US national security and that the tariffs would jump to 50 percent in one week.

“These measures are just the beginning,” Trump wrote in a social media post. “We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States.”

Trump also imposed a travel ban for Colombian government officials and visa sanctions on those connected to the country, which has a population of 52 million.

Petro said migrants would be accepted if they were flown in civilian airplanes.

Main Colombian exports to the US include crude petroleum, coffee, and cut flowers.

