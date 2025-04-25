Mostly Cloudy 73°

Teen With Loaded Gun Flees Kenmoor Middle School Security, Police Say

A loaded gun was found on the grounds of a Prince George’s County middle school Thursday afternoon, and a 14-year-old student is now facing charges, police said.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. on April 24, when school security at Kenmoor Middle School in Landover recovered the weapon in the school’s parking lot, according to Prince George’s County Police.

An eighth-grade student had the firearm and ran from security personnel, investigators said.

The student was caught and the weapon was secured. No injuries were reported. Charges are pending against the teen, who has not been identified due to age.

The investigation is ongoing.

