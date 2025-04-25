Teen With Loaded Gun Flees Kenmoor Middle School Security, Police Say

It happened around 1:40 p.m. on April 24, when school security at Kenmoor Middle School in Landover recovered the weapon in the school’s parking lot, according to Prince George’s County Police.

An eighth-grade student had the firearm and ran from security personnel, investigators said.

The student was caught and the weapon was secured. No injuries were reported. Charges are pending against the teen, who has not been identified due to age.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Landover and receive free news updates.