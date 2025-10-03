Teen Charged As Adult In Bowie Murder Of 58-Year-Old Landover Man, Police Say

The Prince George’s County Police Department said the teenager has been charged with the murder of Coleman Williams, who was found dead on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

At approximately 1:55 p.m., officers responded to the 10800 block of Lake Arbor Way, where they found the Landover resident unresponsive in the woods.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Williams had multiple injuries to his body. The official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Detectives said their investigation identified the 16-year-old as the suspect. He was taken into custody on Thursday, Oct. 2.

The preliminary investigation revealed the murder stemmed from a dispute between Williams and the teen. Police noted there is no known connection between the two.

The teenager is charged with second-degree murder and related offenses. He remains in custody at the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

