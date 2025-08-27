Stolen Car Full Of Teens Slams Into DC Mom’s Vehicle, Killing Her In PG County Crash: Police

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Seat Pleasant patrol officers spotted a vehicle reported stolen days earlier traveling in the area of Seat Pleasant Drive and Joplin Street, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Police said officers followed the car from a safe distance and did not engage in a pursuit.

Moments later, the stolen vehicle sped off northbound on Sheriff Road, ran a red light at the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, and struck a vehicle traveling eastbound.

The driver, 35-year-old Shaunte Denise Canty of Washington, DC, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A child passenger in Canty’s car sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Inside the stolen vehicle were four teen boys. Three were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. One is currently in police custody, officials said Wednesday, Aug. 27.

After police confirmed that Canty was the driver killed in the crash, there was an outpouring of support on social media for the beloved mother.

"I can’t believe I’m even writing this. I love you and will miss you forever," one friend said. "I’ll never forget all our conversations and cherish all the moments we shared. My deepest condolences your family."

Detectives said they are consulting with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office on potential charges. They are also investigating the juveniles for other crimes that may involve the stolen vehicle.

"Us as a community, as parents, we need to make sure that we’re holding our young folks accountable”, said acting Seat Pleasant Police Chief Cedric Heyward. "Innocent victims and their families continue to bear the consequences of reckless juveniles who lack proper supervision."

