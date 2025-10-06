Mostly Cloudy 82°

Rifle-Toting Robber Wanted After Attempted Hold-Up At Landover Store: Police (Video)

Detectives in Maryland are searching for a masked gunman armed with a rifle who stormed into a Landover business and demanded cash before taking off empty-handed, police said.

The Prince George's County Police Department is attempting to track down the rifle-wielding man.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
The botched holdup happened around 1:05 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25, at a business in the 7500 block of Landover Road, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Investigators said the suspect — dressed in dark clothing with a hooded sweatshirt — threatened employees with a rifle and demanded money. 

Moments later, he fled without any cash, leaving workers shaken but unhurt.

Video of the incident can be viewed here.

Surveillance photos and video released by detectives show the gunman gripping a rifle with a red barrel as he moves through the store. Police hope someone recognizes him — and they’re offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information is urged to call 301-516-2830.

