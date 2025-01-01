Overcast 47°

SHARE

Police Identify 27-Year-Old District Man Killed During Double Shooting At Landover Gas Station

The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Eve double shooting in Landover that left a 27-year-old man dead and a woman injured.

Prince George's County Police

Prince George's County Police

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Michael Shipman Jr., of Washington, DC, was found fatally shot inside a vehicle on Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire around 8:10 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the Exxon gas station in the 7500 block of Landover Road. Shipman Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, while an unidentified woman was rushed to a hospital and listed stable condition a day later, authorities said.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify suspects involved in the shooting.

The deadly incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Landover and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE