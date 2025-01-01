Police Identify 27-Year-Old District Man Killed During Double Shooting At Landover Gas Station

Michael Shipman Jr., of Washington, DC, was found fatally shot inside a vehicle on Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire around 8:10 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the Exxon gas station in the 7500 block of Landover Road. Shipman Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, while an unidentified woman was rushed to a hospital and listed stable condition a day later, authorities said.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify suspects involved in the shooting.

The deadly incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

