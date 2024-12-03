One Of Three Winning $50K Powerball Tickets Sold At Landover Gas Station

Maryland saw three lucky winners each score $50,000 prizes in the latest Powerball drawing on Monday, Dec. 2, making for some very happy holidays.

The third-tier winning tickets were sold in Takoma Park, Pasadena, and Landover at:

7-Eleven, 900 Merrimac Drive, Takoma Park (Montgomery County);

John’s Liquor & General Store, 812 Duvall Highway, Pasadena (Anne Arundel County);

Landover Hills Exxon, 6579 Annapolis Road, Landover (Prince George’s County).

Although no one took home the jackpot, Maryland had 9,459 winners who snagged prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000 in the drawing.

The winning numbers were 03-09-26-61-67, with the Powerball 13 and a Power Play multiplier of X2.

Lottery officials remind winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and keep them in a safe spot until they claim their prize. Winners have 182 days from the drawing date to collect their cash.

