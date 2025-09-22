Millersville native Naef Salmo was taken into custody after doing donuts during an event in Landover, striking a woman — and then attempting to cover it up, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Officers said the illegal vehicle takeover happened around 1:45 a.m. in a shopping center parking lot in the 8500 block of Landover Road last weekend.

According to PGPD, vehicle takeovers are "large, unauthorized gatherings where participants engage in reckless and illegal activities such as stunts, racing, and other disruptive acts."

Investigators said Salmo struck a spectator while spinning his car in circles and then fled on Sunday, Sept. 14.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and has since been released.

Detectives later tracked down both Salmo and the vehicle, which police say had been spray painted a different color after the crash in an attempt to hide evidence.

A handgun was also recovered under the hood of his car, according to PGPD.

Salmo has admitted responsibility for the hit-and-run, police said.

He is charged with:

Second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Disorderly conduct;

Riot;

Obstructing and hindering a police officer.

Additional charges are pending.

“We know these illegal vehicle takeovers may seem harmless to some, but the fact is, they can be dangerous. In this case, a young woman suffered serious injuries. We’ve also investigated a fatal shooting at a car takeover in recent years,” said Chief George Nader.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Landover and receive free news updates.