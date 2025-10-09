Michael Collins has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with the August crash that killed 35-year-old Shaunte Denise Canty.

According to Prince George's County State's Attorney Tara Jackson, Collins was charged with:

Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle;

Unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle;

Rogue and vagabond;

Conspiracy to commit unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Seat Pleasant patrol officers spotted a vehicle reported stolen days earlier traveling in the area of Seat Pleasant Drive and Joplin Street, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Police said officers followed the car from a safe distance and did not engage in a pursuit.

Moments later, the stolen vehicle sped off northbound on Sheriff Road, ran a red light at the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, and struck a vehicle traveling eastbound.

Canty was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 2-year-old passenger in her car sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Inside the stolen vehicle were four teen boys. Three were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Collins was taken into police custody, officials said Wednesday, Aug. 27.

“My office remains committed to pursuing justice for Shaunte and her family, and that means holding individuals — including juveniles — accountable for their actions,” Jackson said.

After police confirmed that Canty was the driver killed in the crash, there was an outpouring of support on social media for the beloved mother.

"I can’t believe I’m even writing this. I love you and will miss you forever," one friend said. "I’ll never forget all our conversations and cherish all the moments we shared. My deepest condolences your family."

Detectives said they are consulting with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office on potential charges. They are also investigating the juveniles for other crimes that may involve the stolen vehicle.

"Us as a community, as parents, we need to make sure that we’re holding our young folks accountable”, said acting Seat Pleasant Police Chief Cedric Heyward. "Innocent victims and their families continue to bear the consequences of reckless juveniles who lack proper supervision."

