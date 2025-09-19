Jayden Daniels Out, Marcus Mariota To Start For Washington Commanders Against Raiders Sunday

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn made it official on Friday that the former number two overall pick will start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday as Daniels continues dealing with an injured left knee.

Daniels was a limited participant in practice on Friday, and Quinn announced that Mariota would replace him on Sunday, marking his first start in three seasons.

In the fourth quarter of Washington's loss last week to the Green Bay Packers, Daniels suffered the injury after being pressured all day by the blitz-heavy defense.

"He was not there all the way yet," Quinn said about Daniels.

With Daniels out and Mariota taking over, it is expected that Josh Johnson will serve as the number two quarterback on Sunday.

"I said at the beginning we were going to be very diligent about his return to play and make sure we didn't miss any steps. So we're gonna be smart, not just fast," Quinn said, according to NFL.com.

"The player wants to do everything all the time, that's who he is as a competitor, which is what I love, but that's how we'll roll."

The Commanders are scheduled to face off against the Raiders at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21.

