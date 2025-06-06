Partly Cloudy 81°

From 4–13 To NFC Contenders: Commanders Set Their Sights Higher In 2025

Twelve wins. A playoff run. A quarterback on the rise. Just a year after finishing 4–13, the Washington Commanders pulled off one of the NFL’s most impressive turnarounds in 2024—earning a trip to the NFC Championship and reigniting faith across the fanbase. Now, with tickets on sale and expectations sky-high, it’s time to find out if lightning can strike again.

Major Tuddy's ready to rumble!&nbsp;Gear up, show your colors, and join the loudest fans in football—Commander Nation needs YOU!

Fans eager to lock in their seats can buy preseason and regular season tickets now through StubHub,Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats. Prices vary, but preseason tickets start at very accessible levels and, this year, they come with a serious sense of anticipation.

Washington kicks off the preseason at home at Northwest Stadium in Landover with two matchups fans won’t want to miss. And at press times tickets were available for as little as $10.

And then? The real thing begins. The regular season opens at home against the division-rival New York Giants on Sunday, September 7. Other major matchups coming to Landover include the Eagles, Cowboys (on Christmas Day), Seahawks, Bears, and Lions. Oh, the Commanders will also make NFL history this fall by traveling to Madrid to play the Miami Dolphins in the league’s first-ever game in Spain.

Under Head Coach Dan Quinn, Washington is no longer the NFC East underdog. Quarterback Jayden Daniels returns with even more weapons—including newly acquired wide receiver Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. On the other side of the ball, the Commanders have shored up their defensive line with veteran additions, making them more balanced than ever.

Last year’s surprise run didn’t happen by accident and it didn’t satisfy the hunger, either. This team believes there’s more to come, and so do the fans.

If you're ready to be part of the next chapter, now’s the time to get your seat. Tickets are available through StubHub,Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats. Don’t miss your chance to witness the rise in real time. It’s going to be a season to remember.

