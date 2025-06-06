From 4–13 To NFC Contenders: Commanders Set Their Sights Higher In 2025

Fans eager to lock in their seats can buy preseason and regular season tickets now through StubHub,Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats. Prices vary, but preseason tickets start at very accessible levels and, this year, they come with a serious sense of anticipation.

Washington kicks off the preseason at home at Northwest Stadium in Landover with two matchups fans won’t want to miss. And at press times tickets were available for as little as $10.

And then? The real thing begins. The regular season opens at home against the division-rival New York Giants on Sunday, September 7. Other major matchups coming to Landover include the Eagles, Cowboys (on Christmas Day), Seahawks, Bears, and Lions. Oh, the Commanders will also make NFL history this fall by traveling to Madrid to play the Miami Dolphins in the league’s first-ever game in Spain.

Under Head Coach Dan Quinn, Washington is no longer the NFC East underdog. Quarterback Jayden Daniels returns with even more weapons—including newly acquired wide receiver Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. On the other side of the ball, the Commanders have shored up their defensive line with veteran additions, making them more balanced than ever.

Last year’s surprise run didn’t happen by accident and it didn’t satisfy the hunger, either. This team believes there’s more to come, and so do the fans.

If you're ready to be part of the next chapter, now’s the time to get your seat. Tickets are available through StubHub,Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats. Don’t miss your chance to witness the rise in real time. It’s going to be a season to remember.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Landover and receive free news updates.