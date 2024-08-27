Elementary School Teacher In Landover Hills Accused Of Sexual Abuse Of Former Student: Police

Bowie resident Mark Cobb, a teacher at Cooper Lane Elementary School in Landover Hills is facing multiple charges that include sexual abuse of a minor and possession of child porn.

His alleged victim is reportedly a girl under the age of 10 who was a former student.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, on Sunday, Aug. 25, Cooper Lane Elementary School officials were tipped off about the allegations made against Cobb.

Investigators determined that the educator was texting with the victim between June of 2023 and August of 2024, during which time he requested and received sexually explicit photos of the girl.

Cobb was arrested on Monday, Aug. 26.

During a search of Cobb's Bowie home, "detectives recovered items of evidence from his home," police say.

The 44-year-old was charged with sexual abuse of a minor, nine counts of possession of child pornography and child pornography promote or distribute with intent to possess.

No additional victims at the school have been identified.

It remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Landover and receive free news updates.