Double Play, Double Payday: $500K Powerball Winner Sold At Landover Exxon Station

Maryland may not have hit the $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night — but two lucky Prince George’s County players are still laughing all the way to the bank.

The two $500,000 Double Play winners were sold at Landover Hills Exxon at 6579 Annapolis Road in Landover; and A-1 Laundromat at 6818 Riverdale Road in Riverdale

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
The Aug. 20 Powerball drawing didn’t crown a grand-prize winner, but it did produce a pair of $500,000 Double Play tickets sold in Landover and Riverdale, Maryland Lottery officials announced.

One was sold at Landover Hills Exxon, 6579 Annapolis Road. The other? A-1 Laundromat, 6818 Riverdale Road.

The winning numbers for the draw on Wednesday, Aug. 20 were: 31-59-62-65-68 with a Power Ball of 5.

Both tickets matched the five white balls in the Double Play drawing but missed the red Power Ball, Maryland Lottery officials said. 

Still, half a million dollars apiece is nothing to complain about.

The winners have 182 days from Aug. 20 to claim their prizes at Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an eye-popping $700 million (cash option: $316.3 million) for the Saturday, Aug. 23 drawing. 

It’s the game’s biggest prize in nearly five months.

The year’s largest jackpot was $526.5 million, hit in March. The last jackpot win came in May, at $204.5 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2. Adding the Double Play feature for $1 more lets players chase both the main drawing and the $10 million Double Play jackpot.

