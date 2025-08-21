Double Play, Double Payday: $500K Powerball Winner Sold At Landover Exxon Station

The Aug. 20 Powerball drawing didn’t crown a grand-prize winner, but it did produce a pair of $500,000 Double Play tickets sold in Landover and Riverdale, Maryland Lottery officials announced.

One was sold at Landover Hills Exxon, 6579 Annapolis Road. The other? A-1 Laundromat, 6818 Riverdale Road.

The winning numbers for the draw on Wednesday, Aug. 20 were: 31-59-62-65-68 with a Power Ball of 5.

Both tickets matched the five white balls in the Double Play drawing but missed the red Power Ball, Maryland Lottery officials said.

Still, half a million dollars apiece is nothing to complain about.

The winners have 182 days from Aug. 20 to claim their prizes at Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an eye-popping $700 million (cash option: $316.3 million) for the Saturday, Aug. 23 drawing.

It’s the game’s biggest prize in nearly five months.

The year’s largest jackpot was $526.5 million, hit in March. The last jackpot win came in May, at $204.5 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2. Adding the Double Play feature for $1 more lets players chase both the main drawing and the $10 million Double Play jackpot.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Landover and receive free news updates.