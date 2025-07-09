Sharita Cristwell, 29, was shot and killed in a Landover apartment on July 5, by Harry Lindsey, the father of her children, according Prince George's County Police Department.

Lindsey attempted to flee after the deadly domestic dispute, but was apprehended the following day and charged with multiple counts of murder.

Cristwell’s death has left her family and community reeling — and pushing for justice and awareness.

“Sharita was shot twice and killed instantly by the father of her children, Harry Lindsey, in a devastating act of domestic violence,” wrote Tina Marie, the organizer of a GoFundMe campaign launched to support Cristwell’s family and raise awareness of domestic violence.

The fundraiser has collected more than $6,700 as of Wednesday, with proceeds going toward funeral costs and long-term care for Sharita’s daughters, Harmony and Layla Lindsey.

“Sharita was more than a victim — she was a loving mother, a devoted daughter, a cherished sister, a funny, loyal friend, and an amazing aunt,” Marie wrote. “She leaves behind her two beautiful daughters… who will now have to grow up without their mother’s love, care, and guidance.”

A balloon release is being planned in Sharita’s memory on Saturday, July 12, by her sister, Kim Cristwell.

“We will be having a balloon release for my lil sister Sharita Cristwell aka Gorgeous Heather,” Kim wrote. “Please continue to keep everyone that knew my sister, including me, our family, and friends in your prayers.”

The tributes are also serving as a call to action.

“That young lady losing her life this past weekend to domestic violence really struck a nerve,” wrote Shantel LoveShannie James. “PG County failed her! Like I told the police, prosecutors, judge—pretty much anyone who would listen years ago—the law doesn’t take domestic violence serious until it ends in a fatality.”

“Domestic violence is an issue that continues to plague our communities,” added Wanika Fisher. “I offer my deepest condolences to the Cristwell family and strongly condemn violence in any form.”

Cristwell's family made note that "this tragedy is a stark reminder that domestic violence is real and deadly. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 4 women in the US experience severe intimate partner violence in their lifetime."

Supporters are also rallying around Cristwell’s daughters.

“These sweet girls are now facing life without either parent, and they need our support more than ever,” wrote Rashida Rose. “Your kindness means more than words can express.”

The GoFundMe can be found here

"We are determined to honor Sharita’s memory," organizers wrote, adding, "not just with words, but with action — by raising awareness, supporting survivors, and seeking justice for her and her children."

