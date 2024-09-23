Classmates Tip Off Police, Administrators About Teen Carrying Gun In Ellen Ochoa Middle School

The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating after a student at Ellen Ochoa Middle School in Landover Hills brought a gun onto school property.

Investigators say that at around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, the agency was advised that security at the school recovered a gun from a 13-year-old student's backpack after others cautioned officials that that there may have been a weapon in the building, leading to its recovery.

The student also had ammunition, they noted.

Following the discovery, the student was taken into custody and police say he will be charged with multiple offenses to include handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor.

