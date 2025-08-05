On Saturday, July 26, police say 29-year-old Teeona Huggins was killed in a devastating head-on collision along the 9900 block of Charles Street (MD Rt. 6) in La Plata.

Emergency responders arrived shortly before 7:30 p.m. that night to find the black 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis crushed, its occupants trapped inside.

According to La Plata Police, Huggins and a 31-year-old woman from Seat Pleasant were both pronounced dead at the scene. A third woman, 31, also from DC, was airlifted to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

Investigators determined that a white 2021 Infiniti SUV, driven by 46-year-old Cory Jermaine Kane of District Heights, had crossed over the center line and struck the Mercury Marquis head-on.

Kane was taken into custody at the scene. Police say speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the fatal crash.

Now, as the investigation continues, Teeona’s loved ones are left picking up the pieces — including Kaedyn, the young girl who must now face life without her mother.

“She was a beautiful, loving soul — full of light, laughter, and compassion,” said cousin Delores Greene. “More than anything, she was a devoted mother to her precious daughter, Kaedyn.”

“Teeona and Kaedyn shared an unbreakable bond, as you can see in the photo below,” Greene added. “Kaedyn is now facing life without her mommy — something no child should ever have to go through. Our hearts are shattered.”

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help support the family through funeral expenses and ensure Kaedyn’s future care, including emotional support, education, and basic needs, according to the family.

The GoFundMe campaign set up for the family can be found here.

“If you are unable to give,” Greene wrote, “we ask that you please share this page and keep Kaedyn and our entire family in your prayers.”

