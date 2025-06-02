Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Memorial Day, officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to the 2700 block of Shiloh Church Road for a reported motor vehicle collision.

Investigators say Proctor had been riding an ATV when he struck a tree, setting off a tragic series of events before he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after all life-saving efforts were attempted.

Long before paramedics arrived, it was his wife, Tiffany, who reached him first, loved ones say.

According to a GoFundMe campaign set up in his memory, she performed CPR at the scene and briefly revived him.

“Sadly, despite her efforts and those of the emergency responders, his condition deteriorated in the ambulance, and he passed away,” organizers of the campaign wrote.

During the investigation, officers also discovered that someone had removed the ATV before they arrived. Authorities say the vehicle is believed to be a red YFZ 450 or similar model that has not yet been recovered as of Monday, June 2.

Proctor’s death has shattered a tight-knit family and left the mother of his three daughters — Zionna, Diamond, and Destiny — grieving while trying to plan a funeral.

“Nate had a bright and loving soul,” the GoFundMe says. “He was deeply family-oriented — a devoted husband to Tiffany and a proud father… He always brought joy and laughter wherever he went.”

The family has raised more than $4,200 toward a $10,000 goal to help cover funeral expenses and support Tiffany and the girls.

“We are reaching out to ask for any donations, big or small, to help give Nate the farewell he deserves,” the campaign says. “Your generosity and continued prayers are deeply appreciated.”

On Facebook, Deborah Haile shared a tearful plea for support:

“Plz help Tiffany 🙏 with anything you can spare… there are no words to express the loss his family is going through. REST IN PARADISE NATE.”

Proctor was remembered as a fun-loving man, a loyal friend, and a father who would do anything for the people he loved. He “lit up every room,” the family said — and now, that light is gone.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

