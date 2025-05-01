Man Killed By Tractor-Trailer After Crashing, Running Into Traffic In La Plata: MSP

It happened shortly before 2:40 a.m. Thursday, May 1, on southbound Route 301 at Sadie Lane in La Plata.

According to investigators, a gray Infiniti was stopped in the middle of the road when it was rear-ended by a blue Nissan Rogue, driven by Virginia resident Africa Violet, 45.

Violet told police that the driver of the Infiniti got out after the crash and ran across the center median into northbound lanes.

That’s when he was struck by a white tractor-trailer.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified but is believed to be the driver and only person inside the Infiniti, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No other injuries were reported.

It remains under investigation.

