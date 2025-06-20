La Plata Man Busted With Guns, Cocaine, Pills Released Days Later: Sheriff

Bruce Robinson, 57, was taken into custody in late May after narcotics detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 7700 block of Weatherly Place, officials said on Thursday, June 19.

During the search, investigators recovered a "substantial amount of illegal drugs and multiple unregistered weapons," including:

Hundreds of Oxycodone tablets;

Suboxone strips;

Amphetamine tablets;

Cocaine;

"Associated items."

The drugs had an estimated street value of $6,400, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators also found three handguns, three rifles, and two shotguns, several of which were unregistered, officials said.

Robinson was arrested on May 30 and charged with eight counts of weapons violations, five counts of drug/narcotics violations, and one count of drug equipment possession, authorities said.

But just days later — on June 2 — a judge ordered that Robinson could be released from the Charles County Detention Center on electronic monitoring, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

No details about his next court appearance have been released.

