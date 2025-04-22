Keycy Robinson Alexis Barrera-Rosa, 23, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lesbia Mileth Ramirez-Guerra, was apprehended by ICE agents earlier this month after showing up at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing.

According to ICE, Barrera-Rosa — a Guatemalan national — had previously been arrested by Border Patrol in April 2019 near El Paso, Texas, and issued a notice to appear before an immigration judge.

He never left the country.

Ramirez-Guerra, 23, also a Guatemalan national, was found buried in a shallow grave in a forested area days after she was reported missing on Monday, March 31.

ICE agents arrested Barrera-Rosa on April 5.

He was charged with murder on April 18 and is currently being held at the Farmville Detention Center in Virginia while awaiting extradition to Maryland.

In a stunning twist, ICE officials said Barrera-Rosa’s uncle, 37-year-old Rolvin Eduardo Barrera-Barrera, was also in the country illegally and has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Barrera-Barrera, who was arrested alongside his nephew at the southern border in 2019, is now being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. ICE placed a detainer on him the day of his arrest.

“This heinous crime not only devastated a community but also reinforced the urgent need to prioritize public safety by identifying, arresting, and removing egregious illegal aliens who threaten our neighborhoods,” said ICE Baltimore Acting Field Office Director Vernon Liggins.

"ICE will continue to work tirelessly, side by side with our law enforcement partners, to safeguard our communities and uphold the rule of law.”

