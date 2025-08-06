The Newburg native died in a “tragic accident,” according to loved ones, though additional details about the circumstances were not immediately released.

The grief is compounded by the fact that Stephenson’s death comes just months after his mother’s passing, leaving his family in shock as they work through another devastating loss.

“This tragedy comes less than a year after the passing of my beloved aunt (Josh’s Mom), adding even more pain to an already difficult time for Darryl, Becky, and the rest of our family,” his cousin Michael Jones wrote on a GoFundMe launched on Tuesday. “We are all devastated by this unexpected loss.”

Jones said the campaign was launched to help Josh’s immediate family cover funeral expenses and “other related costs,” so they can “focus on grieving and healing without the added stress of financial strain.”

“Josh was a kind soul with a big heart,” Jones wrote. “His absence leaves an unimaginable void in the lives of everyone who knew and loved him.”

As of Wednesday, Aug. 7, the campaign had raised more than $5,400 toward a $7,000 goal.

Friends and family took to social media to pay tribute to Stephenson and the memories he left behind.

“Josh Stephenson you will truly be missed,” wrote Matthew Thompson. “Most of my wild and fun childhood/teenage memories were with you, riding around listening to ole Hank Jr. in the Bronco, going to parties, getting in fights.”

“I literally was just talking about u on Friday at work to one of my guys that knows you,” he added. “Rest easy my friend.”

The GoFundMe to support the Stephenson family can be found here.

“All of us cousins were so close growing up and had so much fun together,” Rachel Jones added. “We had some crazy experiences together over the years! I will always carry the memories close to my heart.”

