‘Friday Night Fights’: Gunfire Erupts Outside Charles County High School Football Game: Sheriff

Gunfire shattered the night outside a packed high school football game in Maryland, sending shockwaves through the community, officials said.

St. Charles High School

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

On Thursday, Sept. 18, members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to St. Charles High School in Waldorf, where there were reports of gunshots in the parking lot.

Deputies said a group of teens was seen gathering at the game before leaving on their own. Minutes later, officers — including the school resource officer — heard several gunshots in the parking lot.

The teens were spotted fleeing as officers canvassed the area. 

No injuries were reported, but one vehicle was hit by gunfire, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

It is unclear who the shooter was.

The game ended safely without further issues, officials noted. The incident remains under investigation. 

