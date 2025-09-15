Dead Vultures In La Plata Test ‘Presumptively Positive’ For Bird Flu: Officials

The health department said it received a report of dead wild birds and had them tested for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

Once results are confirmed, health officials said they will post the findings to the public, though they advised that there is little risk.

“The risk to the public is LOW; however, you should not handle dead or sick birds,” the department said.

Officials described bird flu as “a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus that spreads quickly among birds through nasal and eye secretions and droppings."

"The virus can spread between flocks through contact with infected poultry, equipment, and the clothing and shoes of caretakers."

Backyard flock owners in Maryland who notice signs of bird flu have been advised to contact the Department of Health.

Click here to follow Daily Voice La Plata and receive free news updates.