Cross-State Police Pursuit Ends In Crash, Injuries In La Plata: Sheriff

At approximately 3:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to an armed robbery in King George County, with the suspects fleeing north into Maryland, crossing the Nice-Middleton Memorial Bridge with officers in pursuit, police said.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police then joined the chase as the suspects sped along Crain Highway toward La Plata.

Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and La Plata Police deployed stop sticks, successfully striking the fleeing vehicle, ending the pursuit.

Moments later, the suspects' vehicle collided with an uninvolved car near the intersection of Crain Highway and Charles Street, disabling both of them.

One suspect was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while another remains in critical condition, officials said on Tuesday night.

The driver of the civilian vehicle was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Maryland State Police are investigating the crash, and the Maryland Attorney General’s Office Independent Investigations Division has taken over the case, as required by state law.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice La Plata and receive free news updates.