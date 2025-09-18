Christopher Dale Buchanan, 37, is behind bars after a scary scene played out last week involving a woman and young child, the agency announced on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Officers from the sheriff's office were called around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 10 to the 6300 block of Nelson Drive in La Plata, where there was a reported domestic disturbance.

During the incident it is alleged Buchanan choked the woman, assaulted the child then grabbed a knife and held it to the woman's throat while threatening to kill her.

According to the sheriff's office, "at some point, the woman and child were able to escape from the house and seek help."

When officers arrived, Buchanan barricaded himself inside the home, making random appearances in the doorway, still armed with the knife.

Buchanan continued to refuse to leave the home, despite orders from the CCSO’s Domestic Violence Unit, who arrived to serve a warrant for his arrest.

Officers ultimately were able to get into the home and Buchanan was arrested without incident.

Buchanan was charged with aggravated assault, assault, and other related offenses. Additional charges are pending, according to the sheriff's office.

He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

