Charles County Dirt Biker’s Great Escape Ends In Epic Fail Seconds Later, Sheriff Says

The incident unfolded shortly after 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, when officers spotted Waldorf resident Mason James Miles operating a dirt bike on Crain Highway near Port Tobacco Road, officials said.

Officers initiated a traffic stop at a red light, but Miles allegedly tried to make a quick getaway.

It went poorly.

His escape didn’t last long—he immediately lost control of the bike and crashed, investigators said.

Miles wasn’t injured, but he was arrested and charged with:

Fleeing and eluding;

Driving an unregistered motor vehicle;

Driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

A spokesperson from the sheriff's office emphasized that dirt bikes are illegal on public roadways due to their lack of safety features, including lights and turn signals, which increases the risk of accidents.

"Reckless riding, such as weaving in and out of traffic or speeding, increases the risk of accidents, endangering both the rider and other motorists," officials said.

"Operators of dirt bikes who disregard traffic laws put an unfair burden on licensed drivers, who pay insurance and follow road regulations."

