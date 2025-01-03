Body-Worn Footage Of Cross-State Police Pursuit From Virginia To La Plata Released By AG

Last week, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General identified the officers and deputy involved in a high-speed police pursuit, which left several hospitalized.

The officers include Police Officer First Class Jacob Shuar, a two-year veteran, and Cpl. Tommy Johnston, a 20-year veteran, both from the La Plata Police Department.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been identified as Cpl. Katie Bottorf, a nine-year veteran. All three are assigned to their respective Patrol Divisions, officials said.

On Friday, footage from the chase was released.

The pursuit began in King George County, Virginia, on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 3, after an armed robbery, investigators say.

The suspects fled into Maryland via the Nice-Middleton Memorial Bridge before officers deployed stop sticks on Crain Highway near Charles Street, successfully striking the suspects' vehicle, though the driver continued on at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Moments later, the suspects' car collided with an uninvolved civilian vehicle crossing Port Tobacco Road.

Two minors in the uninvolved vehicle were hospitalized, as were the two suspects, one of whom was initially listed in critical condition. Authorities have not released the juveniles’ identities, citing privacy laws.

No officers were injured

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is conducting a review of the incident, as required by state law for police-involved crashes, officials said. Maryland State Police are investigating the crash itself.

The case remains active. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

