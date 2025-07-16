Troopers with the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to the crash at 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, near Route 257 in Newburg, officials said on Wednesday.

Andrew Ring, of Chester, was driving a Subaru Legacy north on Route 301 when he failed to slow for stopped traffic and crashed into a Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, according to investigators.

The truck, operated by Otis Coates, 55, of College Park, was reportedly stopped at a traffic signal when Ring collided with the trailer from behind.

Ring was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. It is unclear what caused the crash.

A Collision Reconstruction Specialist from the La Plata Barrack, along with MSP’s Crash Team and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, responded to assist in the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

