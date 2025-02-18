St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Carefree Way residence shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, after receiving a call about an armed suspect, officials said.

When deputies arrived, they learned the suspect had already fled the scene, but witnesses had plenty to say.

Investigators say 41-year-old Adam David Chaney approached the home, prompting multiple people to step outside. At that point, he pulled out a gun, forcing the group to retreat, according to the sheriff's office.

As they watched from inside, they saw him slashing tires on a car in the driveway before running off, investigators said.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division and patrol deputies quickly tracked Chaney to his home, executed a search warrant, and recovered a weapon.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with:

First- and second-degree assault;

Firearm use in the commission of a felony/violent crime;

Malicious destruction of property.

He was booked into the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he awaits a bond hearing, officials said on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

