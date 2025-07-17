USPS Truck Hits, Kills Woman In Kensington—Police Slam Video Leaked Online

The fatal collision happened around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16, at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Plyers Mill Road in Kensington, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Officers from the 2nd District were called to the scene for a report of a pedestrian-involved crash.

Investigators said the woman was struck by a USPS vehicle, transported to a nearby hospital, and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The driver of the mail truck remained at the scene and assisted with the investigation, police said.

As police worked the case and Connecticut Avenue was temporarily shut down, a video of the fatal incident began circulating online, officials said, drawing immediate criticism — including from Montgomery County Police leadership.

On Thursday, Assistant Chief Nicholas Augustine released a statement addressing what he called a “deeply troubling situation.”

“Not just a tragic incident that occurred, but the aftermath that followed,” Augustine said in the video shared on the MCPD’s official X account.

“Recently, a video was posted online showing one of our community members being struck and killed by a vehicle in the Kensington area of Montgomery County. This graphic footage was shared before the decedent’s family had even been notified.”

Augustine made it clear that the video shared online that was widely circulated was not released by the police department.

“Sharing this type of footage is not only disturbing, but it is unethical and lacks professionalism," he continued.

“We urge our media partners to lead with compassion and responsibility," Augustine said. "The individuals in these videos are not headlines or clips. These are members of our community."

"They are people whose families are now forced to relive the worst moments over and over again, publicly.”

Augustine emphasized that "everyone, whether online or in person, should lead with empathy over attention."

“We understand and respect the important role that responsible media plays in informing the public, "he said. "But this was not journalism. This was a violation of basic human dignity.”

The assistant chief encouraged the public to seek accurate updates through official police social media pages or by contacting district stations directly.

“At the Montgomery County Police Department, we remain committed to transparency, and working with our media partners," he concluded. "We are equally committed to compassion and protecting the dignity of those we serve — even in tragedy.”

As of Friday morning, the identity of the victim had not been publicly released. The investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing.

