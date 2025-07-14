Thousands Without Power As Flash Floods Slam Maryland (Developing)

Thousands were without power as of 8:15 p.m. on Monday, July 14, as storms rolled through the area, sending flood waters flowing and causing chaos for residents and businesses.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday night, there were reports of flash flooding throughout the region, with as many as three inches of rain falling per hour, according to reports.

Baltimore Gas and Electric was reporting nearly 200 active outages that were impacting 2,592 of the company's 1.345 million customers. Pepco was also reporting less than 100 outages that were affecting 2,220 of that company's 860,871 customers.

Outages were reported in these areas, according to BGE:

Baltimore County: 1,080 customers impacted;

Anne Arundel: 577;

Prince George's: 372;

Baltimore City: 189;

Harford: 182;

Howard: 117;

Carroll: 18.

Pepco was also reporting 1,334 outages in Montgomery County, 651 in DC, and 235 in Prince George's County.

"Scattered instances of flooding are expected," the National Weather Service reported. "There is a potential for more widespread flooding with considerable impact."

Rain is expected to persist through the night, with a strong chance of the wicked weather lasting through the morning before things break later this week.

