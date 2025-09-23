Kensington Teen Killed After Being Hit By Car On University Boulevard, Police Confirm

Police identified the victim as 16-year-old James Evert Anderson, of Kensington.

According to police, shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21, officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue crews responded to the 3300 block of University Boulevard West after multiple 911 calls reported a pedestrian struck, according to police.

First responders found Anderson in the roadway. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said Anderson was crossing the westbound lanes of University Boulevard West near St. Paul Street in Kensington when he was struck by a 2023 white Nissan Murano traveling westbound.

The case remains under active investigation by the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit.

