A woman killed while crossing Veirs Mill Road in Maryland is being remembered as a kind and caring soul whose death has left an unfillable void, as her son’s friends rally to help cover funeral costs.

Blanca Elida Parada Del Cid, 47, of Kensington, was fatally struck by a car around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 6, near Galt Avenue, according to Montgomery County Police.

Detectives from the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) said officers from the 4th District and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene for a report of a pedestrian collision.

Parada Del Cid was pronounced dead at the scene.

A growing number of friends and loved ones have been posting online tributes and rallying behind Blanca’s son, Elmer Artiaga, through a GoFundMe campaign created by family friend Keyli Ramos.

“Elmer Artiaga’s mom was a truly special person who meant the world to her family and everyone who knew her,” Ramos wrote. “She was always there for her loved ones, offering kindness, support, and a warm heart to all."

"Her caring nature touched many lives, and her absence leaves a space that can never be filled.”

The fundraiser, launched to help cover funeral costs, had raised more than $3,700 by Wednesday afternoon, with a goal of $15,000.

“Now, Elmer and the family are facing the difficult task of arranging her funeral and saying their final goodbyes,” Ramos wrote. “The costs of the funeral are more than they can manage on their own, and they want to make sure she receives the respectful service she deserves.”

Another heartfelt tribute was shared by Juan Carlos Ortega Mendoza on social media.

“Rest in peace sister, Blanca Elida Parada and much Christian resignation to the whole Doliente family, our prayers to God for strength for you in these moments of trial,” he wrote.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

“Your kindness and support mean more than words can say, and the family is deeply grateful for any assistance you can provide."

