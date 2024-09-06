Teen Dies At Hospital Following Shooting At Joppatowne High School

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said that 15-year-old Edgewood resident Grant Warren Curtis died at the hospital after being shot by a 16-year-old classmate on Sept. 6 in a bathroom at the school.

"I regret to be standing here again with the unfortunately news after being informed that the victim did not survive the shooting," Gahler said at a press conference.

The family was notified late on Friday afternoon, he said.

According to Gahler, the shooter has not yet been identified, though he is no stranger to the sheriff's office, having been a witness, victim, or suspect in at least 10 incidents dating back to 2022.

He is expected to be charged as an adult.

No other students were involved in the incident.

The school was reportedly evacuated. It was reportedly the shooter's first day of showing up to class since the new school year started.

A message was also sent out to parents and guardians of students at the high school confirming that the two involved knew each other, and that a weapon was brought onto campus that was used in the incident.

"We ask you to join us in keeping Warren’s family, friends, and the students and staff at JOHS in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time," school officials wrote in a message to the community.

"We will have additional supports in place for students as we process this tragedy as a school community."

