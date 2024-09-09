Teen Charged As Adult For Joppatowne HS Shooting That Killed 'Charismatic, Funny' Teen: Sheriff

On Sept. 6, shortly after 12:30 p.m., deputies were called to the school, where they found Grant suffering from a gunshot wound, allegedly fired by 16-year-old Jaylen Prince, who was arrested over the weekend, the Harford County Sheriff's Office announced.

Grant was treated at the school until county medics arrived to airlift him to John Hopkins Bayview Hospital, where the Edgewood teen died from his injuries.

During the investigation, detectives identified Prince as a suspect and less than a half hour after the shooting, the Harford Sheriff's Office was tipped off about a suspicious person - later identified as Prince - attempting to break into an area home.

Responding deputies canvassed the area and were able to apprehend Prince without incident within minutes. It was later determined that the two knew one another.

Prince was charged as an adult with:

First- and second-degree murder;

First- and second-degree murder;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or crime of violence.

Following his death, Grant was remembered as a snappy dresser who was "smart, charismatic, funny, and an athletic young man" who loved to play basketball and football.

He was survived by his parents, five siblings, grandparents, uncles and friends.

The Brandon Tolson Foundation arranged a fundraiser on behalf of his family to help offset funeral costs.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Joppatowne and receive free news updates.