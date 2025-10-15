Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said the case of Jaylen Rushawn Prince, now serving an 80-year prison sentence for killing classmate Warren Grant, underscores the “serious consequences of violence within our schools.”

“The actions of one student resulted in the death of another, and in doing so, altered the course of two young lives and impacted an entire community,” Gahler said Wednesday, following the sentencing.

Prince, who was convicted in May of first-degree murder and weapons offenses, gunned down Grant inside Joppatowne High School on Sept. 6, 2024, after what prosecutors described as a targeted act of violence.

The shooting shocked Harford County, sparking renewed calls for stronger school safety measures.

During the sentencing, Judge Kevin Mahoney called the killing “profound and long lasting,” saying “children should be able to go to school and come home at the end of the day without fear of gun violence.”

Sheriff Gahler echoed that sentiment in his statement, emphasizing that justice must extend beyond the courtroom.

“While the court has delivered its judgment for Jaylen Prince, sentencing him to 80 years in prison, many are left asking what justice truly means in situations like this,” he said.

“Legal accountability is one part of the response, but it must be accompanied by continued efforts to prevent future tragedies while working to support affected families and reinforce the safety of our educational environments.”

Gahler thanked Harford County State’s Attorney Alison Healey and her team for their work alongside sheriff’s detectives throughout the investigation and prosecution.

“Their dedication and professionalism were instrumental in ensuring accountability was served,” he said.

Healey added that "no sentence will ever bring Warren back to his loved ones or make up for the fact that his life was cut short in the most tragic and senseless way."

"However, today we did our best to seek justice for both him and his family," she continued. "Through this sentence, we have ensured that Jaylen Prince will no longer be a threat to our community."

"It is my hope that today will help close the hardest chapter of Warren family’s lives and send the message that gun violence will not be tolerated in our schools, or in our community at all for that matter.”

Gahler also praised the school resource officers and EMS personnel who rushed toward danger that day in an effort to save Grant’s life.

“Their commitment to protecting our students and responding without hesitation reflects the highest standards of public service,” Gahler said.

The sheriff closed by reaffirming his office’s commitment to keeping local schools safe:

“The Harford County Sheriff's Office remains committed to working to ensure our schools remain places of safe learning and growth.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Joppatowne and receive free news updates.