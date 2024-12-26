First responders were called to the 200 block of Doncaster Road in Joppatowne at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday to assist in an investigation after Roger Butash was found dead in a fast-moving house blaze, according to the sheriff’s office.

A second person inside the home was also treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division determined there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances, though the official cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, who made note that six others lived in the home at the time.

“We would like to thank our first responder community who provided critical assistance to the family of the deceased, the residents of the home, and the surrounding community,” a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office stated. “Our hearts are with the victim’s family after suffering an unthinkable loss on Christmas morning.”

Following the fatal fire, which also claimed the lives of family pets, there has been an outpouring of support for Butash's family as they "navigate through this heartbreaking time."

"Early on Christmas morning, Courtney and her son faced a nightmare as they awoke to find their house engulfed in flames," organizers of a GoFundMe campaign wrote. "While they managed to escape, tragically, Courtney's father and animals did not survive the fire."

More than $13,000 has been raised for the family in the hours after Butash died in the fire.

"The goal is to rally our community together in a collective effort to provide assistance and comfort to Courtney as she navigates through the aftermath of this tragic incident," Bree Bayne wrote.

Those interested in donating to the Butash family can do so here.

