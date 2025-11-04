Joppatowne Woman Cracks Code, Unlocks Thousands In Lottery Safe Game

Tania Shreve of Brooklyn Park and Sallie Drake of Joppatowne were randomly selected from more than 126,000 entries to play the game at Maryland Lottery headquarters, where each contestant was guaranteed to win between $5,000 and $25,000.

In the game, six safes held cash or scratch-off prizes.

One by one, the players entered their codes and waited for the sound every contestant wants to hear — the click of an open safe.

Drake’s first safe contained $2,500 plus $300 worth of Break The Bank scratch-offs, while Shreve’s safe held $15,000, prompting cheers from her fiancé Tom as she revealed the total.

The suspense grew when host Mike Powell counted down for their second safes.

Drake’s envelope revealed another $2,500, bringing her total to $5,000 plus scratch-offs. Shreve’s second envelope added $2,500 and $300 in scratch-offs, for a combined $17,500 and tickets.

Shreve, a grocery store employee and mom, told Lottery officials she plans to take a vacation. Drake, a retiree from Johns Hopkins, said she intends to “pay it forward.”

This was the second of three Unlock the Cash events held since the promotion began in August.

The final drawing will take place on Thursday, Nov. 6, when two more winners will get a shot at unlocking safes at Lottery headquarters.

