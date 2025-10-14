On Tuesday, Oct. 14, Jaylen Rushawn Prince was sentenced to life plus twenty years — suspending all but eighty years to serve — for the first-degree murder of Warren Grant and related charges, according to Harford County State’s Attorney Alison Healey.

Prince was convicted by a jury in May for the Sept. 6, 2024, shooting that stunned the Joppatowne community.

During sentencing, Healey read 10 victim impact statements from Grant’s loved ones, each describing the “crushing emotional toll” and “incomprehensible loss” caused by the killing.

Family members called Grant “selfless, loving, kind, and loyal,” and pleaded for “accountability and justice” for his “senseless” murder.

Healey told the court that Prince’s violent behavior long predated the shooting.

She presented Harford County Public Schools records documenting “dozens of incidents” involving threats, fights, and verbal abuse toward teachers and students.

Two hundred pages of records from the Charles H. Hickey School — where Prince was held before and after trial — detailed repeated assaults, threats, and “unprovoked” outbursts that continued even after his conviction, prosecutors said.

A psychological evaluation by Dr. Witczak of the Department of Mental Health described Prince as “an extremely high risk for future violence.”

Healey said the evidence proved Prince remains “a serious risk to public safety” and urged the court to deliver a punishment that would be “swift and certain” to deter future gun violence in schools.

Because Prince was a minor at the time of the murder, the State could not seek life without parole. Prosecutors asked for life, suspending all but one hundred years to serve.

Judge Keven Mahoney called the killing “profound and long lasting,” saying, “Children should be able to go to school and come home at the end of the day without fear of gun violence. This should not be an acceptable reality.”

The judge said Grant posed no threat to Prince, who “clearly and knowingly brought a loaded firearm to school with the intent to use it.”

He cited Prince’s “long and significant history of violence” before imposing the sentence of life plus twenty years, suspending all but eighty years to serve, with five years of supervised probation upon release.

Because the crime is classified as a violent offense, Prince will not be eligible for parole until serving at least half his sentence.

After court, Healey said that "no sentence will ever bring Warren back to his loved ones or make up for the fact that his life was cut short in the most tragic and senseless way."

"However, today we did our best to seek justice for both him and his family," she continued. "Through this sentence, we have ensured that Jaylen Prince will no longer be a threat to our community.

"It is my hope that today will help close the hardest chapter of Warren family’s lives and send the message that gun violence will not be tolerated in our schools, or in our community at all for that matter.”

