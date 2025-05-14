House Fire Kills Two As Flames Tear Through Harford County Home, Officials Say

Deputy state fire marshals are investigating a double-fatal fire in Joppa, after two people were found dead inside a burning home, officials announced on May 14.

Crews from the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding departments responded around 8:10 a.m. to reports of a house fire on Gunpowder Drive, officials said.

A chief fire officer and a Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived within minutes and were told two people might still be inside, according to officials.

The officer and deputy rushed inside, pulled a man out of the home, and handed him off to EMS, officials said.

They were then told another person might still be trapped.

Firefighters later located the second victim, rescued them, and brought them outside to EMS, but both victims were later pronounced dead, officials confirmed.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and fire marshals, including K9 Blondie, are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

Officials say investigators will remain on scene throughout the day. Check Daily Voice for updates.

