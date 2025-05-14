Homeowners Killed In Harford County House Fire Identified By Investigators (Updated)

Deputy state fire marshals are investigating a double-fatal fire in Joppa, after two people were found dead inside a burning home, officials announced on May 14.

Crews from the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding departments responded around 8:10 a.m. to reports of a house fire on Gunpowder Drive, officials said.

A chief fire officer and a Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived within minutes and were told two people might still be inside, according to officials.

The officer and deputy rushed inside, pulled W. Cliff Long, 82, out of the home, and handed him off to EMS, officials said.

They were then told another person might still be trapped.

Firefighters later located the second victim, Miriam Edgerley Long, 81, rescued her, and brought her outside to paramedics.

Both were later pronounced dead, officials confirmed.

"Deputy State Fire Marshals have preliminarily concluded that the fire originated in a room on the front left side of the home; however, the cause remains under investigation," officials said.

"Investigators have not recovered any evidence of arson and will continue to focus their investigation on all accidental causes. Investigators did not locate smoke alarms within the home."

Officials say investigators will remain on scene throughout the day. Check Daily Voice for updates.

"Our hearts break for Mr. and Mrs. Long," acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray said. "These are devastating reminders of the importance of fire safety, especially having working smoke alarms."

According to Mowbray, fire officials will be going to Maryland communities to "help support our Statewide Community Risk Reduction Weekend."

"As we enter this weekend, over 20 Marylanders from across the state have lost their lives to fire," he said.

"We are asking that we all come together to ensure that our homes are fire safe and have working smoke alarms installed to help safe guard and alert us when fire is present."

