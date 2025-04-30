Driver Injured After Car Crushed Under Trailer In Harford County Crash Near Amazon

Crews from Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company rushed to the scene on Fulfillment Drive near Trimble Road — an access road leading to an Amazon facility near a Kohl’s department store — after reports of a serious motor vehicle collision came in around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 30.

First responders arrived to find the driver’s side of a silver sedan crushed beneath a parked trailer, its front bumper nearly flattened.

According to officials, one person was evaluated at the scene by Harford County Department of Emergency Services paramedics for unspecified injuries.

Photos from the crash site show the extent of the damage: the sedan wedged under the trailer, the driver’s side completely demolished, airbags deployed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

