Child Calls 911 After Husband Shoots Wife In Joppa: Sheriff

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at a home on the 700 block of Pickerel Place in Joppa to probe a reported incident involving a husband and wife.

Deputies arriving at the scene encountered a juvenile 911 caller and a woman, later identified as the suspect, Evelyn Milne, exiting the home, officials said.

Inside, deputies found 35-year-old Joseph Milne suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was airlifted by Maryland State Police Medivac to a trauma center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators determined that the couple had been involved in an argument that escalated, resulting in Evelyn Milne allegedly shooting her husband.

She was arrested at the scene and transported to the Harford County Detention Center, where she was charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder.

After an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner, Evelyn Milne was held without bail.

While charges have been filed, the investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with additional information about the incident to contact detectives.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Joppatowne and receive free news updates.