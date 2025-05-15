Teen In Deadly Stolen Car Crash That Killed Columbia Woman Now Faces Charges: Police

The teen from Laurel is facing manslaughter and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle charges in Howard County, following a head-on crash that claimed the life of 69-year-old Columbia resident Bonnie Fuller Griffith, according to investigators.

The wreck happened around 3 p.m. Friday, May 9, on Guilford Road in Jessup.

Police say the teen was behind the wheel of a stolen Hyundai Sonata when he tried to pass a Tesla Model Y that was turning left onto Twelve Sons Court. The Hyundai sideswiped the Tesla, hit a Honda Fit, then smashed into Fuller Griffith’s Honda Civic.

Four juveniles inside the Hyundai ran from the crash on foot, officials said. One of them — believed to be the driver — was seriously injured and taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

Police say the other three are still on the run.

Fuller Griffith was taken to Howard County General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. No other serious injuries were reported.

The teen, whose name will not be released due to his age, is currently in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Services after being released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to identify and locate the other suspects who fled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Howard County Police.

