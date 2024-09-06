The Silver Spring resident was heading home from work early on Thursday, Aug. 29 in the area of Jessup when he was involved in a chain-reaction crash involving he and three other drivers.

Villalobos suffered critical injuries in the crash, and was unable to get out of his vehicle, according to organizers of a fundraiser on behalf of his family.

Realizing his fate, Villalobos "immediately called his wife (Bianca) to tell her what happened and that he knew he wouldn't make it.

"He told her how much he loved her and his children," as she begged him to get up, though he responded, "I can't, my injuries are bad and my body is unresponsive."

Then, while his wife was still on the line, repeating Psalm 93, a truck carrying a trailer struck the back of his vehicle, killing him.

He was the only casualty in the multi-vehicle crash.

A religious man, Villalobos spent the Sunday before his death "dancing, singing, and rejoicing himself in the presence of the Lord," Jennifer Garcia wrote.

"We can testify that in the months and weeks prior to his death, he found himself in the strongest relationship with Jesus and he even mentioned the day before that he was ready for whenever the Lord wanted to take him to His presence."

"He was so happy and overcome with joy knowing that he was able to spend time with God and having being touched by the Holy Spirit," Garcia shared. "He leaves behind a wife, his children and all of us, family and friends who are still in shock and in disbelief of this terrible loss."

