Mom Burned In Jessup House Fire Fighting For Life: ‘Survival Is Uncertain'

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11, in the 7900 block of Dorsey Run Road, according to the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the front of a two-story mixed-use building that included both a residence and an office space tied to an auto repair shop.

Firefighters immediately began attacking the blaze and providing care to a woman found outside the structure.

That woman — now identified by family as Stephanie Jones — was transported to the hospital with serious burn injuries.

It took firefighters about an hour to bring the fire under control. Mutual aid was provided by Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County, and Fort Meade. One firefighter was transported for evaluation of heat exhaustion, officials said.

The residential portion of the building was heavily damaged, officials said. The cause remains under investigation by the Howard County Office of the Fire Marshal.

As of Friday, Jones remains in critical condition in the Burn ICU at Johns Hopkins Bayview, according to a GoFundMe organized by Nathan Jones that has raised more than $10,000.

“She’s now in the Burn ICU at Johns Hopkins Bayview with 3rd-degree burns over 75 (percent) of her body,” wrote Richard Williams in a public Facebook post.

“The doctors are blunt: survival is uncertain.”

Jones is described by her family as a devoted mother to three sons—Marquis, Jerome, and Nijah—and the primary caregiver to her grandson, Little Nijah. The GoFundMe notes that she lost everything in the fire, including clothing, personal items, and her home.

“Stephanie has always been a source of strength, compassion, and resilience,” organizers wrote. “She touched countless lives with kindness and warmth.”

As the family scrambles to support her care, they’ve praised the community for stepping up.

In an update posted by Williams, the family confirmed that Jones' grandson is safe and back with his mother following help from CPS, family members, and community coordination.

“Thanks for standing with our family, during these terrible times,” Williams wrote.

“Stephanie Jones you are one of the strongest (people) I know and (you) have an army behind you!! We love you!” added Stephanie Robinson in another tribute.

The family says any donation — big or small — will go toward medical costs, clothing, housing, and rehabilitation. If the worst happens, funds will also help provide “a dignified memorial service to honor her cherished life.”

A GoFundMe campaign set up for the family can be found here.

"Please consider contributing what you can, and share this fundraiser widely to help maximize our support network," they wrote. "Your kindness, thoughts, and generosity are deeply appreciated by our entire family."

