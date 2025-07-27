Maryland Inmate Killed In Prison Cell During Bloody Altercation: State Police

Brian Bell, an inmate at the Maryland Correctional Institution in Jessup, died at R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center on Saturday, July 26, Maryland State Police said.

Police say Bell and another inmate were inside their cell when a corrections officer noticed blood on both of them around 6:15 p.m. on Friday.

Both men were rushed to local hospitals. Bell was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he later died, officials said.

The other inmate, who was transported to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, has been identified as a suspect.

However, he has not been charged and is not being publicly named on Sunday, July 27, investigators said.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit detectives and crime scene technicians from the Forensic Sciences Division responded to the prison to process the cell for evidence.

The case will be reviewed by the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

