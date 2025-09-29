Maryland Correctional Institution At Jessup To Close, Gov. Wes Moore Announces

Gov. Wes Moore announced Monday, Sept. 29, that the Maryland Correctional Institution at Jessup (MCI-J) will close by June 30, 2026, ending more than four decades of operation in Anne Arundel County.

“MCI-J has long outrun its facility lifespan and we refuse to kick the can further down the road,” Moore said.

“Our plan to close this facility will save taxpayers money, ease strain on our hardworking and dedicated correctional staff, and honor the state’s commitment to meeting every Marylander with humanity, including incarcerated individuals.”

Opened in 1981 as an annex to the old Maryland House of Correction, MCI-J houses 709 prisoners and employs more than 300 staff.

But officials say years of neglect left the prison in rough shape — with failing plumbing, crumbling foundations, closed housing units, and a $200 million price tag just to bring it up to code. By shutting it down, Maryland expects to save about $21 million annually.

“After careful evaluation, the decision to close MCI-J is a fiscally responsible step forward for our state,” said Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry.

“By closing MCI-J, we're saving Maryland taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in avoidable costs over the long term and refocusing our resources on more sustainable correctional solutions.”

Officials said no one will lose their job. Staff will be reassigned to other Jessup facilities, including the women’s correctional institution and Dorsey Run, which will help cut down on mandatory overtime.

“Adequate staff is proactive security,” said Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Secretary Carolyn Scruggs.

“By shifting staff to surrounding facilities, we will not only provide coverage needed to deter incidents and make our facilities safer, but we can minimize the costly, constant and exhausting cycle of mandatory overtime, improve morale and reduce burnout.”

The incarcerated population will be moved in phases.

Transfers will start with older inmates serving life sentences and those with ADA housing needs. Others will be relocated to facilities in Hagerstown, Roxbury, and North Branch depending on their classification and security level.

Educational and vocational programs — including GED prep, special education, vocational trades, apprenticeships, and even college courses offered through schools like the University of Baltimore, Georgetown, and Bowie State — will also be shifted to other prisons, expanding access across the system.

Once emptied, MCI-J will be shuttered and winterized at a cost of about $1.5 million while the state figures out what to do with the property.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Jessup and receive free news updates.